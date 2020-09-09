‘I don’t like the guy’ - Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez confirm undisputed lightweight title fight for October 17

Lopez (left) and Lomachenko (right) will clash for all the belts in the 135 pound division next month
Lopez (left) and Lomachenko (right) will clash for all the belts in the 135 pound division next month - (Copyright Twitter: @erikawilliamshn)
By Dylan Terry
11:58am, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez will fight for the undisputed lightweight title in Las Vegas on October 17.

Lomachenko holds the WBA, WBO and WBC Franchise belts, while Lopez is the current IBF champion.

Lomachenko is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Loma is unbeaten since losing his second professional fight back in 2014, with Lopez boasting a perfect record after 15 contests.

Speaking about the fight, Lomachenko said: "Lopez can talk all he wants. He's very good at talking.

"He has done nothing but say my name for the past two years. I am a fighter, and my goal is to win another world title.

"Good for Teofimo. When we fight in Las Vegas, he will eat my punches and his words. I will be the better man, and four world titles will come home with me to Ukraine."

Meanwhile, underdog Lopez is confident he can spring a surprise and upset the Ukrainian next month.

"I will beat up Lomachenko and take his belts. Simple as that. I'm coming to Las Vegas to make history," he said.

"I don't like the guy, and I'm going to have fun as Lomachenko's face is beaten and marked up by my hands.

"The takeover is here, and the reign of Lomachenko, the little diva, is coming to an end."

