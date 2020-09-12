Heavyweight Jason Gavern, who shared the ring with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, believes the Gypsy King was the best he ever fought.

Gavern was stopped by American Wilder in four rounds in 2014 and was then knocked out by Joshua in three rounds just eight months later.

Joshua and Wilder both dropped and stopped Gavern - (Copyright PA)

But it was the sparring he experienced against Fury - which took place around the same time as his fights with Joshua and Wilder - which he believes is the highest level he has seen.

"It was crazy how good Tyson was, and this was six years ago. I sparred with Fury in Bolton for 10 days. He was amazing," he told Sky Sports.

"I've shared the ring with Wilder, Joshua and Fury. And James Toney. I've been in the ring with them all."

Gavern also compared the punch power between Joshua and Wilder, both of whom are considered vicious knockout artists in their own right.

"Joshua is more technical than Wilder. Look at their records - he doesn't have the same knockout stats that Wilder does," he added.

"He didn't hurt me with the first couple of knock-downs, they were just flash knock-downs. But the last knock-down? He hurt me. Even when I went back to the locker room, I was still wobbly.

"I was never hurt against Wilder."

Fury beat Wilder back in February to claim the WBC heavyweight title and hand The Bronze Bomber the first defeat of his professional career.

Meanwhile, Joshua lost his first pro fight against Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019 but then regained his three heavyweight belts six months later.