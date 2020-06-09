Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson takes knee in show of support for Black Lives Matter movement
Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has become the latest high-profile celebrity to come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement by posting a photo of him taking a knee.
People around the world have been dropping to one knee to show solidarity with those fighting for racial equality following the death of American George Floyd.
And Tyson joined fellow heavyweight king Anthony Joshua by publicly declaring he is behind the protests against widespread racism.
Last Tuesday, Tyson took part in the ’Blackout Tuesday’ movement which saw people boycott social media in support of the BLM aim to end discrimination of black people.
Tyson has recently come back into the spotlight after declaring he wants to return to the ring in exhibition bouts.
Meanwhile, current world heavyweight champion Joshua joined a peaceful protest in his home town of Watford on Saturday and read out a speech to the crowd.
He said: "We can no longer remain silent. The senseless, unlawful killing, sly racism of another human being based only on what? Their skin colour.
"We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations like today - so well done Watford - inject the vaccine. We must not use the demonstrations for selfless motives, to turn it into rioting and looting.
"We need to be united in non-violent demonstrations, show them where it hurts. Abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies and invest in black-owned businesses. And that’s for all communities if you want to uplift yourself. Invest in your own businesses."