Hans-Dieter Flick hails relentless Bayern Munich after thumping win

Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick was proud to see his side back up their victory over Borussia Dortmund with a clinical 5-0 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Taking ‘Der Klassiker’ 1-0 in midweek gave Bayern one hand on the Bundesliga title and, in seeing off Saturday’s visitors to the Allianz Arena, Flick’s side underlined their desire to hold on.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski, a header from Benjamin Pavard and a solo effort from Alphonso Davies followed an opening own-goal from Mathias Jorgensen to leave the hosts 10 points clear.

“It was important for us to show we wouldn’t ease off after Tuesday’s match against Dortmund,” said a satisfied Flick.

“We saw that from the first second. So I’m very, very pleased with our performance. We were very aggressive and didn’t leave our opponents the slightest chance. You can see how the players are pushing and motivating one another.

“We still have a few matches ahead of us. We’re in a good position now.”

David Alaba echoed his manager’s sentiments, saying of his team: “We’re very ambitious, the atmosphere is very positive, and you can see that. We want to win every match, we’re very hungry, we want to come out on top at the end of the season. That’s what marks us out.”

The only down side for Bayern was an adductor injury for Lucas Hernandez, who was replaced at half-time.

Relegation-threatened Fortuna head coach Uwe Rosler bemoaned the end of a six-game undefeated run in the league, stretching back to before the coronavirus shutdown.

“It’s a bit disappointing that we’ve ruined the good impression from the last few months a bit,” he said.

“But we’ve always bounced back so far, and we will this time. We had three decent chances in the first half and we should have scored a goal. That would have given us even more energy but unfortunately we didn’t take them.”