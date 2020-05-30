Gregor Townsend welcomes World Rugby idea to combine international windows

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has backed moves to combine two international windows.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont is keen for Tests between southern and northern hemisphere teams to take place in consecutive months with October and November the suggested option, and for there to be a competition at the heart of it.

Productive talks have already taken place between the Six Nations and Sanzaar bodies.

“I really hope we do get an aligned calendar,” Townsend told BBC Radio 5 Live. “My preference is to move to the summer to align with the southern hemisphere and have a really competitive element in the October and November window, as we do with the Six Nations.

“It seems like there is a will from a lot of people to make that happen. It would almost be like a World Cup, but you are flying to the southern hemisphere countries and then coming back to host southern hemisphere teams.

“Having a competitive element – whether it is a cup or league – would add something tangible. It would be great to get the players together for a longer period.

“Just now with the three Test windows – Six Nations, July and November – it has worked OK.

“But from an international perspective to move July into October would be better for continuity and in terms of seeing the players develop, but also it works for the clubs, in that they don’t have to have three Test windows in the year.

“Two Test windows means the clubs get a really good long run with their players.”