A gay footballer player has called on those at the top of the sport to ‘put more measures in place’ to support individuals who want to come out.

There are currently no openly gay professional footballers in the UK, although the Premier League says it ‘remains committed to supporting any who want to come out’.

But the anonymous player, who says he knew he was gay at 14 and has suffered the ‘mental impact’ of keeping it a secret, feels football is still not ready for players to come out and said it is ’virtually impossible’ to have a relationship.

He shared his concerns in an open letter via the Justin Fashanu Foundation which, reports The Sun, said: "Even though society has moved on massively since I was a teenager, the game simply hasn’t.

"Those running it need to put more measures in place so gay players know they will get the support they need.

"The powers-that-be are only playing lip service to the issue."

Amal Fashanu, the niece of Justin Fashanu, who tragically took his own life eight years after becoming the first professional footballer to come out as gay, spoke exclusively to NewsChain back in June about how she hopes the various organisations in football can help and support gay players.

She said: "When they [governing bodies] ask what they can do to make the situation better, considering right now there isn't an openly gay footballer, I suggest a road map of what will happen to the player when they come out.

"What will be the steps that they need to take? Who do they need to speak to? Who can they trust?

"This could help someone coming out as they would know what to do because this hasn't happened before, only with Justin, and because he took his own life a few years after coming out, people associate that and say ‘oh if a footballer were to come out now they would suffer so much, he may take his own life like Justin Fashanu’ and that's not the case.

"I think together we can all create the environment for players to come out but it's all about raising awareness."