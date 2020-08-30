Tyson Fury has called out Anthony Joshua for an undisputed fight at the end of the year if his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder does not happen.

Fury, who beat Wilder in their rematch to claim the WBC title back in February, is contractually obligated to take on the American for a third time.

Joshua is expected to face Pulev in December - (Copyright PA Images)

But with the coronavirus pandemic potentially meaning no fans are allowed in stadiums until 2021, it could lead to Fury-Wilder being pushed back and make way for an all-British unification.

Speaking on BT Sport at a boxing show on Saturday night, Fury said: "If Wilder doesn't happen, let's do Joshua in December. Let's get it on. I'm ready to go now, I'd have fought him in that ring tonight.

"I’d still kick his a**, any time of the day. Hopefully they grow a pair and want to fight the Gypsy King.

"If I was in their position, I'd have had my chance at glory to go to America and fight Wilder. But they didn't take it and I had to come out of retirement set about him a couple of times - take the No. 1 spot, take all the glory.

"He must be sitting down thinking 'that could have been me'. But it wasn't. It's their own fault.

"Grow a pair, come see the champ, and I'll sort you all out! I'm just waiting here patiently. No fights on the horizon, training like a lunatic, running up mountains, I've become a human racehorse.

"I’m looking forward to all challenges, whatever they are bring them to the Gypsy King and I'll deal with them, in exciting fashion."

However, Joshua is due to face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December and will likely lose the belt if he tries to swerve the Bulgarian for a Fury fight instead.

Fury and Joshua reached a financial agreement during the coronavirus lockdown for two fights in 2021, so it remains likely that fans will have to wait until next year to see the seismic heavyweight-dust-up.