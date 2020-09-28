Fulham host Aston Villa tonight as they go in search of their first Premier League win since returning to the top flight.

It has been a disappointing start for The Cottagers as they were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal on the opening day and then ended up on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller against fellow promoted side Leeds.

But a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup in midweek would have given the squad some confidence and they will be eyeing up their first points of the season here.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa made the perfect start to their league campaign as they beat Sheffield United in their first match of the top flight season.

Dean Smith’s men have only played once so far in the league, but have also picked up two EFL Cup wins and go in search of a fourth straight victory in West London.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Aston Villa kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Monday, September 28.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live from 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Where can I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Fulham boss Parker has a full squad of players to choose from for their match against Aston Villa as no players are injured or suspended.

Aston Villa also have no new injury issues, although defender Bjorn Engels remains on the sideline due to a thigh strain.