Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has revealed he’s lost four friends to coronavirus since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 58 year-old, who on Wednesday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WBC world title triumph at Wembley Stadium, is currently dealing with a relapse in his battle with bipolar disorder.

Bruno has suffered with mental health problems for nearly 20 years - (Copyright PA)

And one of the major reasons for his relapse has been the strain both coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown have put on his mental health.

“Today I will be taking some time to think about all of them (the friends he has lost)," he told The Sun.

"The hardest thing about losing so many friends during lockdown was not being able to go to the funerals and say goodbye properly.

"The friends I have lost are guys who have been friends for most of my life — and long before I became famous.

"It’s made me realise just how precious life is and how horrendous this virus has been for many. I can’t lie mentally, the last few months have been really, really tough.

"There have been some really dark days which have pushed me right to the brink. But I am still here and still fighting and that’s what I will always try to do."

Bruno was first diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder in 2003 after being escorted to hospital under the provisions of the Mental Health Act 1983.

He was later sectioned again in 2012.

Bruno is regarded as one of the most loved British boxers of all-time, competing in some of the biggest fights of the 1990s against the likes of Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

But his crowning moment came in September 1995 when he defeated Oliver McCall by unanimous decision to finally claim the world heavyweight title in front of a jubilant Wembley Stadium.