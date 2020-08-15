Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is set to fight for the first time since losing to Anthony Joshua when he takes on Chris Arreola towards the back end of 2020.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American produced one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June of last year when he knocked out the unbeaten Brit in seven rounds in New York to claim the unified heavyweight championship.

Ruiz stopped Joshua in the seventh round in June 2019 - (Copyright PA )

But just six months later the two met again, this time in Saudi Arabia, with Joshua getting revenge through a unanimous decision victory.

Since then, Ruiz has not fought as he attempted to get back into shape after a lack of training led to him weighing in over 20 stone for the AJ rematch.

But now he appears to be ready to return to the ring as The Athletic have confirmed he is set to face American heavyweight Arreola.

Seemingly in a bid to ease his way back into action, Arreola does not have the best professional record, but has fought for a world title in his career.

With 38 wins, six defeats and one draw, he has been on the end of stoppage defeats to Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne and Deontay Wilder.

And he is coming off the back of a loss last time out to Adam Kownacki, who beat him by unanimous decision in August last year.

Meanwhile, Ruiz’s only two defeats as a pro have come in world title fights against Joshua and Joseph Parker.

No specific date has yet been confirmed for the bout.