Former undisputed middleweight champion Alan Minter has died at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

The legendary British boxer won the WBC and WBA world titles against Vito Antuofermo in Wembley in 1980.

Minter had a long fight with cancer in the later years of his life - (Copyright PA)

He then went on to fight American icon Marvin Hagler later that year but it was stopped in the third round.

Speaking about his father, Minter’s son Ross said: "Dad was extremely proud of being undisputed world champion and I was always very proud when I was out with him to see how popular he was with people long after he had retired."

The Crawley-born fighter is believed to have died on Wednesday in a Guildford hospital.

Minter’s rise to fame began in 1978 when he knocked out Sandy Torres in the fifth round in Las Vegas on the undercard of Muhammad Ali’s fight with Leon Spinks.

After six more impressive back-to-back victories, he eventually got his shot at the undisputed crown against Antuofermo back in Vegas in March 1980, winning a close split decision.

Three months later he rematched the Italian and reigned supreme once again after his opponent retired with cuts around his eyes.

But Minter held the undisputed title for just three more months as in September of the same year Hagler defeated him in quick fashion in front of a stunned British crowd.

Following two more defeats in 1981, the Briton retired with a record of 39 victories and nine defeats in a career which lasted less than a decade.

As well as enjoying a storied professional career, Minter also won an Olympic bronze medal at the 1972 Games in Munich.