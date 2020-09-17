Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has revealed he is in discussions with the WWE about taking up a role with the company.

Cormier, 41, retired from the octagon after being beaten by Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 last month.

And now the MMA legend is in conversations to move over to the world of wrestling entertainment where he hopes to kick things off as a commentator.

"We’ve been talking. We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life," he told Sports Illustrated.

"Put me at the commentary table, let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring.

"I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life."

Cormier has eyed up a wrestling match with WWE superstar Roman Reigns - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

Cormier then went on to talk about how he would like to eventually move into the ring and highlighted WWE superstar Roman Reigns as the ideal opponent.

"Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman [Reigns] comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand?," he added.

"But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you’re asking if this will happen or not. That’s what I want, that slow build, the type of story you want to see, and your heart feels like it’s going to explode while you’re waiting for it.

"Give me the slow build, let it simmer."

If Cormier moves over to WWE, he would join fellow UFC heavyweight Brock Lesnar in making the transition from the octagon to the wrestling ring.