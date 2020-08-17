Former Paralympic and world No 1 boccia player Jacob Thomas dies, aged 25
Former Paralympic and world No 1 boccia player Jacob Thomas has died, aged 25.
The Welshman was part of the team and individual events at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
During his career he was the British Champion four times in boccia's BC3 classification. He also won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2014 World Championship.
A year later he rose to No 1 in the world rankings before retiring in 2016.
Thomas was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy shortly after birth.
“Jacob touched so many lives and we have had so many messages. As a family, we would like to thank everyone for supporting us at this difficult time,” Thomas’ father Michael told Western Telegraph Sport.
Disability Sport Wales said on Twitter: "Jacob Thomas was a totally inspirational young man and Paralympic boccia player.
“So many in the DSW (Disability Sport Wales) family were saddened to hear of his passing yesterday.”
World No 1 boccia player Grigorios Polychronidis added: "You were one of the greatest boccia players and most importantly you were a true gentleman.
"We shared a lot of special moments and matches together. I will always remember the exhibition match we had in Athens, and how excited we both were that we had the opportunity to promote boccia. That is where we became true friends.
“You will be always remembered by the boccia community.”