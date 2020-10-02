Sam Burgess has stepped down from his coaching role at South Sydney Rabbitohs after the former England forward was accused of domestic violence and illegal drug use.

The Australian newspaper on Friday published an article it said was based on a four-month investigation and detailed a string of misconduct allegations against the 31 year-old.

These included domestic violence claims surrounding his ex-wife, as well as accusations of a cover-up of the incidents by the Rabbitohs.

Burgess’ lawyer, Mark O’Brien, has strongly denied all allegations contained in the lengthy article, which ran on the front page of Australia’s national broadsheet.

A Rabbitohs statement read: “The allegations in today’s The Australian newspaper are very concerning and the club is treating them with the utmost seriousness.

“There is no place in our society for violence, harassment or abuse against women. If anyone is found guilty of allegations of this nature, the club will take the strongest possible action.

“The club takes issues of drug use very seriously and has well-established policies and procedures in place around the use of performance enhancing or illicit/recreational/prescription drugs.

“The club will continue to work closely with ASADA (Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority) and the NRL (National Rugby League) which administer testing of the players.

“The club will also continue to work with the playing group to support their wellbeing and educate them about drug use. The Rabbitohs welcome the NRL Integrity Unit’s investigation in relation to these allegations and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

“The club is supportive of Sam Burgess’s decision to step down from his role at the club while the NRL Integrity Unit investigation is under way.”

Peter V’landys, chairman of the game’s governing body in the country, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), said an investigation would be conducted into the claims against Burgess, who joined the Rabbitohs’ coaching staff after retiring last year.

He told Sydney radio station 2GB: “It’d be totally inappropriate for me to comment on this particular case. I don’t have sufficient facts and like anyone else in the community, you have to provide due process and natural justice, and Sam should be afforded that.

“But let me stress that the NRL has a zero tolerance and will always have a zero tolerance for violence against women and children.

“But in this instance the appropriate action is to investigate it, get all the facts, and make a judgment after that.”

V’landys added: “Once we have all that information, all the facts, and everybody’s version we will make the appropriate decisions.”

The ARLC oversees the National Rugby League (NRL), which administers Australia’s main club competition, in which Burgess won the Premiership with the Rabbitohs in 2014.

If (the allegations) are proven, they're pretty serious

In a statement, a New South Wales state police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday 30th September officers from the Hume Police District received a report outlining various allegations relating to the conduct of a 31-year-old man.

“Police have commenced inquiries, however as these inquiries are in their infancy there will be no further comment made at this time.”

Asked if the Rabbitohs would also be investigated, V’landys said: “If the allegations are proven to be correct, and there’s a long way to go yet, because they have to be proven and everyone should be given due process and natural justice, but if they are proven, they’re pretty serious.”

In a statement, Mr O’Brien said: “The allegations are false and constitute an indefensible defamation against my client.

“It is apparent sources of the false allegations are those currently in dispute with my client over various issues.”

Burgess and wife Phoebe broke up in December 2018, weeks after the birth of their son, Billy. They also have a daughter, Poppy. Their divorce after four years of marriage was finalised in April.

Soon after the couple separated last October, an apprehended violence order (AVO) was taken out against Burgess on behalf of his then father-in-law, Mitchell Hooke.

Court proceedings connected to the AVO, in which Burgess faces charges of intimidation involving Hooke, will resume next month.

Burgess started his league career with the Bradford Bulls and has played both union and league for England. He also represented Great Britain in rugby league.