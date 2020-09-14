Former Bath Rugby and England Under-19 player Levi Davis has revealed he is bisexual.

The 22 year-old has spoken publicly for the first time about how he sent a message to his Bath teammates letting them know.

Davis appeared on Celebrity X Factor last year - (Copyright PA)

In an exclusive with The Mail on Sunday, he said the message read: "Hi guys. I just want to tell you something that’s been eating away at me for four years now.

"I want to be open and honest with you boys, as friends and team-mates. I’m bisexual. It’s something I have known since I was 18."

And Davis recalls how all his team were extremely supportive about the news, with players responding with messages such as ‘Mate, we support you’, ‘You’re really brave’ and ‘This changes nothing’.

Davis, who has now dropped down to the second tier of the sport with Ealing Trailfinders: "Even in the deepest darkest depths, I’ve always thought I was destined for good things – and that I’d somehow make it. This could have ended up killing me, but it hasn’t.

"To anyone else in a similar position who is on the verge of telling people, I say, ‘Just pull off the plaster and do it’.

"There are definitely others out there in rugby. At this moment in time, I feel so free. I am really, really happy that this is coming out and I can be myself."