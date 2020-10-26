Zak Mills pressing for Port Vale return against Cheltenham
Port Vale defender Zak Mills could be back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Cheltenham.
Mills is close to a return after a month out with a hamstring injury.
The game could come too soon for Manny Oyeleke and Harry McKirdy.
Both are also nearing comebacks after muscle strains but may not be risked in this fixture.
Cheltenham have a number of injury problems after midfielder Matty Blair became their latest casualty in Saturday’s goalless draw against Mansfield.
Blair was forced off in the second half with a groin injury and joins George Lloyd (concussion) and Finn Azaz (ankle) on the sidelines.
Elliot Bonds is to return to parent club Hull after scans revealed his knee injury is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season.
Teenage forward Callum Ebanks is also out of the reckoning through injury.