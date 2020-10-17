Zak Dearnley’s stoppage-time strike earns Oldham dramatic win over Bolton
Substitute Zak Dearnley scored a stoppage-time winner to give Oldham a dramatic 2-1 League Two success at fellow strugglers Bolton
Dearnley, an 85th-minute replacement for Dylan Bahamboula, outpaced Wanderers’ defence with a lung-busting run before steering a low right-foot shot past Billy Crellin in the third minute of injury time.
Victory lifts Latics off the foot of the table and earns Harry Kewell his first league win since taking charge at Boundary Park.
Oldham certainly deserved three points as Ian Evatt’s side again failed to spark.
The visiting side’s top scorer Conor McAleny and Jordan Barnett tried their luck before Ben Garrity slid in a 28th-minute opener. Midfielder Garrity turned in Danny Rowe’s cross at the far post for his first league goal since moving on loan from Blackpool.
Bolton were behind for only four minutes, though. Nathan Delfouneso, already denied by an excellent save from Oldham’s debutant keeper Laurence Bilboe, fired home left footed from close range after an excellent cross by Wanderers newcomer Peter Kioso.
McAleny, with seven goals in his four previous outings, hit a post and drilled another effort wide in the second period before Dearnley sealed a memorable Oldham triumph.