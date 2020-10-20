Zak Dearnley strikes late to earn Oldham draw against Carlisle
Zak Dearnley’s superb late finish earned Oldham a point as they hit back to secure a 1-1 draw against in-form Carlisle.
Dearnley swivelled beautifully on the edge of the box before slotting home from 15 yards after being teed up by substitute Danny Rowe.
Carlisle, who had won their previous three games, dominated early on and after only four minutes Gime Toure saw a shot strike the top of the crossbar after he met Jon Mellish’s pass.
Oldham, with assistant boss Alan Maybury in charge following Harry Kewell’s positive covid test, replied with Leeds loanee Alfie McCalmont forcing a save from Paul Farman.
Carlisle were on top, though, and ex-Oldham man Lewis Alessandra volleyed just wide after meeting George Tanner’s cross.
The visitors then struck the woodwork again. This time Toure sidefooted against the post after he pounced following a slip by Oldham defender Kyle Jameson.
Carlisle eventually struck eight minutes after the restart when Aaron Hayden rose to head home Callum Guy’s inswinging corner.
Oldham went close to a leveller when Tom Hamer volleyed just over the top, then Ben Garrity dived in before heading Jordan Barnett’s cross wide and it was left to Dearnley to snatch a point.