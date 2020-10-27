Zak Dearnley strikes at the death as Oldham claim much-needed win at Southend
Zak Dearnley scored a last-minute winner to hand Oldham a much-needed 2-1 Sky Bet League Two victory at fellow strugglers Southend
After an uneventful first half, the Latics took the lead just four minutes into the second period when a left-wing cross from Cameron Borthwick-Jackson picked out Bobby Grant, who fired home from close range.
Oldham – who were again without manager Harry Kewell following last week’s positive test for coronavirus – came close to adding to a second when Conor McAleny fired the ball against the left post.
But, after surviving the scare, the bottom-of-the-table Shrimpers equalised after 76 minutes with left-back Tom Clifford scoring the first senior goal of his career as he fired home a 25-yard free-kick via the inside of the right post.
Brandon Goodship then sent a free-kick against the crossbar as Southend, who are still yet to win a match this season, pressed.
And Oldham made the most of the let0off with substitute Dearnley rounding an advancing Mark Oxley before firing into an unguarded goal to score in his fourth-successive match and hand his side maximum points.