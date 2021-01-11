Youssouf Mulumbu extends Kilmarnock deal until end of season

By NewsChain Sport
10:57am, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Youssouf Mulumbu has extended his deal with Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder returned to the Rugby Park club for the third time on a short-term deal last August.

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has returned to Sheffield United following his loan spell.

A statement on Kilmarnock’s official website read: “Youssouf Mulumbu has agreed a contract extension to remain with Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

“The midfielder has made 12 appearances since returning to Ayrshire in August and has started our last two Premiership matches against St Mirren and Hamilton.

“Meanwhile, the club can confirm that Jake Eastwood has returned to Sheffield United following the expiration of his loan deal.

“We wish to thank Jake for all his efforts during his time with Killie and we wish him all the best for the future.”

