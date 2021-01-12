Yorkshire-born defender Niall Canavan joins Bradford from Plymouth
13:32pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Bradford have signed defender Niall Canavan from Plymouth on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old was born in Bramley, five miles away from Bradford, and grew up watching the Bantams.
Canavan said: “I am delighted to be here. I have always wanted to play for this club and it is a great chance for me to come home.
“I grew up watching Bradford City and have always had that ambition to be one of the lads who runs out at Valley Parade. I was in the academy as a young lad and used to come here a lot as a ball boy.
“As soon as the call came in, I was very eager to get the deal done and, thankfully, we have been able to get everything sorted.
“This is a brilliant club and I am looking forward to pushing on.”