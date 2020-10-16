Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne set to be fit to face Liverpool

Everton’s Yerry Mina is set to be fit to face Liverpool - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:13pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti expects Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne to be fit for his table-topping side’s hotly-anticipated Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Centre-half Mina missed Colombia’s match in Chile in midweek with a thigh niggle but he was back in training on Friday, meaning new arrival Ben Godfrey may have to wait for his chance. Full-back Digne had an injury scare with France but also looks ready.

Allan and Andre Gomes are back to challenge for midfield places, but the likes of Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain on the sidelines.

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are set to return for Liverpool after a period of Covid self-isolation.

However, midfielder Naby Keita is unavailable after an outbreak of coronavirus within the Guinea squad while on international duty.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who has not played in the Reds’ last four matches because of a knee injury, proved his fitness with England this week and should start, with Adrian continuing in goal as Alisson Becker remains out with a shoulder injury.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Delph, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Godfrey, Allan, Gomes, Lossl, Nkounkou, Davies, Bernard, Walcott, Gordon, Iwobi.

Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, N Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi.

