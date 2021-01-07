Xisco urges Watford to ‘fight like animals’ against Manchester United

Watford boss Xisco Munoz wants his team to “fight like animals” in their FA Cup third-round clash at Manchester United.

Relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Hornets sit sixth in the Sky Bet Championship standings following their 2-1 loss at Swansea last weekend.

That was only Munoz’s second match in charge of Watford, having last month succeeded Vladimir Ivic to become the latest head coach through the revolving door at Vicarage Road.

Now comes a tough FA Cup trip to Old Trafford, where the Spaniard wants his team to do themselves and the fans proud.

“The most important thing is we go there and fight like animals and enjoy the situation,” Munoz said.

“I know it will be difficult because Manchester United is a perfect team, but we need to give our best and try very hard, because the most important thing is that our fans enjoy watching our team.

“We go there with maximum ambition, we will work very hard and it is important to see we are growing game by game.

“This is our objective and it’s important we continue with the same attitude, work and spirit.”

James Garner came off the bench in Watford’s loss at high-flying Swansea but is ineligible to face parent club United, who he left on a season-long loan in September.

Watford confirmed they had no positive cases in Wednesday’s round of Covid-19 tests, while United academy graduate Craig Cathcart and forward Joao Pedro have returned to full training after hamstring injuries.

Domingos Quina, Isaac Success and Stipe Perica are not available as they step up their own return from hamstring issues, while Christian Kabasele looks set to miss a third match with a knee complaint.