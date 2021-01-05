Wycombe sign Leicester striker Admiral Muskwe on loan until end of season
Wycombe have signed Leicester striker Admiral Muskwe on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old Zimbabwe international, who spent part of last season at Swindon, is eligible for the Chairboys’ FA Cup clash with Preston this weekend.
Wycombe boss Ainsworth told the club’s website: “Admiral has all the attributes to be a success in our side and help us score more goals in our survival efforts this season.
“He’s quick, good with his feet, strong physically and has a great goalscoring record, all of which means we believe he can fit well into the way we play and develop his game by benefitting from playing Championship football.
“We have a good relationship with Leicester City and I’d like to thank them for allowing us to bring Admiral here, and also to Rob Couhig and the board for making it possible.
“We have a few targets that we’re chasing and we really believe that we’re not far off having a side that can win enough points to keep us in the division.”