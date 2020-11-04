Wycombe hand contract to Garath McCleary
Wycombe have signed Jamaica international Garath McCleary on a free transfer.
The former Nottingham Forest and Reading forward has signed a deal until the end of the season after training at Wycombe for the past week.
“Garath has terrific experience playing at this level and I’m delighted to bring him here to give us another option going forward,” manager Gareth Ainsworth told the Wycombe website.
“He’s very quick and direct and will suit the way we play.
“He’s been without a club since the summer but kept himself fit and sharp, so we hope to be able to bring him into a matchday squad very soon and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.”
McCleary, 33, has made nearly 400 appearances in English football and won 24 Jamaica caps.
Wycombe are currently one place off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having won only once this season.