Wycombe and Huddersfield share spoils in game of few chances

Wycombe posted a second successive goalless draw at Adams Park after sharing the spoils with Huddersfield.

The Chairboys, who held Brentford on Saturday, have now lost just one of their last six games as they continued their improved form after a difficult start to life in their first season in the Championship.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t anywhere near as much entertainment in this match as in Huddersfield’s previous game – their 4-3 defeat at Stoke – but their defensive frailties from the weekend were at least rectified.

They had the game’s first opening after six minutes when Isaac Mbenza sent in a dangerous low cross from the right that Adama Diakhaby blasted wide at the back post.

The Terriers’ defence had to stand firm against some testing Wycombe set-pieces, which were often aimed towards their talismanic front man Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The hosts were actually the more threatening of the two teams midway through the first half but they were unable to forge any clear openings while they were on top.

Once the storm had been weathered, the two teams began to cancel each other out, although Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield had to make a brave block at the feet of the onrushing Scott Kashket.

Huddersfield then suffered the blow of losing their captain Christopher Schindler to injury just before half-time following a heavy fall on the edge of his own area.

His replacement, Richard Stearman, was the first visiting player to force Ryan Allsop into action, but it was a comfortable stop for the Wycombe keeper.

Mbenza then whipped a good effort from the corner of the box just over in what was a good start to the second half from the Terriers.

The flow of the match wasn’t helped, however, by injuries to Wycombe’s Dominic Gape and then Schofield, but the latter was thankfully able to carry on in what was just his third senior appearance for Huddersfield.

Allsop then had to be sharp to cut out Mbenza’s low ball from the right before Daryl Horgan stabbed a good chance for Wycombe wide after the visitors hadn’t dealt with Joe Jacobson’s corner.

The Chairboys’ best chance of the match came with seven minutes left when Horgan played the ball through for Garath McCleary, who cut inside before forcing a decent save from Schofield.

Huddersfield then had a chance of their own to snatch the points when Danny Ward met Carel Eiting’s corner at the near post but his header was straight at Allsop.