Wrexham and Barnet take a point each

Kwame Thomas (right) was unable to find a winner for Wrexham - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:03pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Wrexham and Barnet played out a 0-0 draw in their National League encounter.

In a game of few clear chances, Elliott Durrell fired over for Wrexham in the early stages.

Kwame Thomas tested Barnet goalkeeper Aymen Azaze before at the other end Eliot Richards stung the palms of Rob Lainton.

In the second half Anthony Jeffrey saw his effort saved by Azaze, while Lainton had to parry Alexander McQueen’s free-kick.

Winger Michael Petrasso tested Lainton late on but neither side could find a winner.

