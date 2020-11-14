Women’s Football Weekend off to flier as Man United Women fight back to secure thrilling derby point against City

Kirsty Hanson sealed a point for United
Kirsty Hanson sealed a point for United (PA Wire)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:23pm, Sat 14 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kirsty Hanson’s second-half goal helped Manchester United remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League after fighting back for a 2-2 draw against neighbours Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village.

The Blues led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.

A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the visitors’ advantage going into the break, but United hit back early in the second half through world champion Tobin Heath, who took advantage of a lapse in City’s defence to put a stunning strike past Ellie Roebuck in the 54th minute.

Substitute Hanson brought the two sides level in the 74th minute, successfully converting one of a number of chances Casey Stoney’s side were able to create in a much-improved second-half showing.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Man Utd Women

PA