Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre joins Famalicao on loan

By NewsChain Sport
18:36pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Wolves have confirmed wing-back Ruben Vinagre’s loan spell at Olympiacos has been cut short to allow him to spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign with Famalicao.

The 21-year-old had joined the Greek champions in October with a view to a permanent move, but made only four appearances, so will now look for some more game time during a loan spell in his native Portugal.

Vinagre signed for Wolves on a permanent basis from Monaco in June 2018, following an initial loan spell during their promotion campaign, and played 70 times, scoring three goals.

