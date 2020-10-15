Wolfe is through the door at Notts County

Matty Wolfe has left Oakwell
By NewsChain Sport
13:08pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Barnsley have allowed young midfielder Matty Wolfe to join National League side Notts County on a three-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for the Reds last season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wolfe is relishing the move and told Barnsley’s website: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.

“Notts County are a massive club and they’re flying in the league at the moment and trying to get back into the Football League where they belong.

“It will be a good experience for me because I’ve not had a lot of competitive football, but I feel fit and ready to go there and put a marker down and, hopefully, I can come back here and challenge for a first-team place.”

