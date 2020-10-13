Woking return to winning ways with Dagenham victory
21:56pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Woking made it three wins in four National League games with a 2-0 victory over struggling Dagenham & Redbridge.
The Cards made a bright start to dominate the early stages but saw several efforts blocked before scoring the opening goal after 20 minutes as Jack Cook headed home a fine free-kick by Charlie Cooper.
Dagenham midfielder Adrian Clifton headed narrowly wide after 25 minutes but just five minutes later the home side doubled their lead when winger Malachi Napa fired home from 20 yards.
Daggers were denied a late penalty when they appealed for handball against a Woking defender as the home side saw out the game to secure all three points.