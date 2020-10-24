Will Keane header secures Wigan a deserved point
Wigan fought back from an interval deficit to secure a deserved 1-1 draw against Plymouth in an entertaining Sky Bet League One clash at the DW Stadium.
The visitors were good value for their half-time lead, given to them by Ryan Hardie on 34 minutes after a mistake in the Wigan defence.
Goalkeeper Jamie Jones sent out a pass to Tom Pearce that was far too hard in the wet conditions.
As the Wigan left-back struggled to make up for a poor first touch, he succeeded only in steering the ball into the path of Hardie, who chipped over Jones and into an empty net.
There was huge controversy within minutes of the restart when Kal Naismith’s cross was nodded back by Joe Garner for Lee Evans to slot home.
But Wigan’s celebrations were halted by the flag being up on the near side and, after what seemed an age of chatting between the officials, a goal kick was the result.
The equaliser did arrive on 69 minutes, though, with Naismith’s cross being headed home cleverly by substitute Will Keane.