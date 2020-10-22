Wigan without Dan Gardner for Plymouth encounter
Wigan midfielder Dan Gardner will miss the visit of Plymouth as he will be sidelined for a further seven days.
The 30-year-old sat out the midweek defeat against Peterborough and a scan on an ankle problem has revealed he will require a longer period of rest.
Left-back Tom Pearce is back running after a calf injury and manager John Sheridan will make a late decision on him.
On-loan Swindon midfielder Matty Palmer looks set to keep his place after making his debut on Tuesday.
Plymouth trio Conor Grant, Scott Wootton and Niall Canavan miss out due to Covid-19 protocols.
Grant returned a positive coronavirus test hours before their midweek defeat at Lincoln, forcing his fellow housemates Wootton and Canavan to be withdrawn to begin a period of isolation.
Manager Ryan Lowe will look to utilise his squad as he does not know how the likes of Jerome Opoku and Timmy Abraham, starters at Lincoln, will react having not not had much game time so far this season.
However, midfielder Lewis Macleod (knee) and defender Gary Sawyer (ankle) remain sidelined.