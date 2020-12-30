Wigan striker Joe Garner’s contract terminated by mutual consent

Joe Garner on the pitch (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:19pm, Wed 30 Dec 2020
Joe Garner has left Wigan after the striker’s contract was terminated by mutual consent six months before it was due to expire.

The 32-year-old had played 75 times for the Latics, scoring 17 times, since joining from Ipswich in August 2018 for a reported fee of £1.25million.

Garner has been linked with a number of overseas clubs in recent weeks, including Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal in the Indian Super League, and Mick McCarthy’s APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus.

A Wigan statement said: “Garner, 32, requested the Joint Administrators terminate his contract to allow him to pursue a new challenge and – following consultation with the coaching staff – his request has reluctantly been accepted.

“We would like to thank Joe for his efforts during his time with Wigan Athletic.”

