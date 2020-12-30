Wigan striker Joe Garner’s contract terminated by mutual consent
Joe Garner has left Wigan after the striker’s contract was terminated by mutual consent six months before it was due to expire.
The 32-year-old had played 75 times for the Latics, scoring 17 times, since joining from Ipswich in August 2018 for a reported fee of £1.25million.
Garner has been linked with a number of overseas clubs in recent weeks, including Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal in the Indian Super League, and Mick McCarthy’s APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus.
A Wigan statement said: “Garner, 32, requested the Joint Administrators terminate his contract to allow him to pursue a new challenge and – following consultation with the coaching staff – his request has reluctantly been accepted.
“We would like to thank Joe for his efforts during his time with Wigan Athletic.”