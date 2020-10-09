Wigan sign former Manchester United striker Will Keane
Wigan have signed free agent striker Will Keane on a short-term contract.
The 27-year-old left Ipswich in May and has been training with Latics throughout pre-season, representing them in friendlies against Bolton and Bradford.
The club have now agreed an initial three-month deal which will keep Keane at the club until January 2021.
This will be the forward’s second spell at the DW Stadium, having briefly played for the side when on loan from Manchester United in 2013.
“I’m really pleased to be here,” he told the club’s website.
“I’m excited about the games coming up, to be amongst the squad and give my best.
“I came training at the back end of August and got a couple of pre-season games. It’s taken a bit longer than I would have liked, but I’m really happy to be back here now.
“The lads are full of confidence and I’m sure seeing a few fresh faces come through the door has helped because more competition for places is what everyone needs to kick on.”