Wigan fined £1,500 for failing to control players at Charlton
Wigan have been fined £1,500 for failing to control their players in their 1-0 defeat at Charlton.
The Latics were charged after players surrounded referee Ollie Yates in the 83rd minute after the second of two rejected penalty appeals. Will Keane also had a goal disallowed in the second half of the game, which Charlton won via Jake Forster-Caskey’s free-kick.
A Football Association statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Wigan Athletic FC £1,500 following its EFL League One fixture against Charlton Athletic FC on Saturday 17 October 2020.
“Wigan Athletic FC accepted a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20 after failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 83rd minute of the fixture but contested the standard penalty.”