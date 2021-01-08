Wigan administrators receive written offers from potential buyers of the club
The administrators looking to find a buyer for Wigan have revealed they are considering written offers for the club.
More than 30 potential buyers were contacted after a previous bid to buy the Latics fell through earlier this week and several have since formalised their interest.
They have now been asked to provide proof of funds, although none has yet been granted exclusivity.
A statement issued by the joint administrators on the club’s official website said: “The Joint Administrators would like to provide an update.
“We have provided information to over 30 potential bidders. More than half of these have engaged and expressed an interest and we continue to have dialogue with them.
“We have received written offers which are subject to certain conditions and further due diligence, which we are looking at.
“We have asked all parties for proof of funds so that this matter can quickly progress. At this stage exclusivity has not been granted to any party.
“A further update will be provided by next Friday.”
The club revealed it had entered formal discussions with three parties after a proposed sale collapsed on Tuesday when a Spanish bidder significantly reduced its offer.
Wigan have been in administration since July, when a 12-point deduction resulted in their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship, and they currently sit inside the League One relegation zone after 20 games of the new campaign.