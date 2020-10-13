Weymouth still searching for first win and goal following defeat by Barnet

21:56pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Weymouth are still searching for their first win and goal since securing promotion to the National League following a 1-0 defeat at Barnet

The visitors, who had picked up just one point from their opening three games, created the better of the first-half chances with Shamir Mullings and Cody Cooke failing to find the target.

In between, Barnet’s Ephron Mason-Clark had a shot saved by Jack Bycroft before Wesley Fonguck fired into the bottom corner to give the home side the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Alfie Pavey missed a glorious opportunity to double Barnet’s lead with 18 minutes remaining as he was foiled by a brilliant Bycroft block but Weymouth were unable to muster an equaliser.

