West Ham and Aston Villa clash this evening in an intriguing battle between two sides looking to move into the top six.

David Moyes’ side are coming into this one off the back of two successive wins against Fulham and Sheffield United and another would propel them above Southampton into fifth place.

Dean Smith’s Villa failed to build on their 3-0 win at the Emirates last time out as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

But the Midlands club could still move up to a Champions League place with three points this evening, so there’s a lot to play for at the London Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about the match

Grealish will look to keep up his fine start to the season (Sportimage/PA Images)

What time and channel is it on?

The match will be played at the London Stadium with a kick-off time of 8pm GMT on Monday, November 30.

It will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm after the conclusion of Leicester City v Fulham.

How do I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch West Ham v Aston Villa live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

For the visitors, Kortney Hause, Keinan Davis and Frederic Guilbert have all returned to training and could be in contention for a starting place.

But Villa boss Smith will be without playmaker Ross Barkley due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are hoping to welcome back Michail Antonio to the starting line-up as he returns from his own hamstring problem.

Andriy Yarmolenko tested positive for coronavirus and has been in self-isolation, but it is not known whether he will be available for the match.