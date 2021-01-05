West Brom striker Karlan Grant sidelined for five to six weeks

Karlan Grant in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:17am, Tue 05 Jan 2021
West Brom have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Karlan Grant will be out for the next five to six weeks with a cracked bone in his foot.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury ahead of Albion’s Premier League match against Arsenal on January 2 – a game in which Sam Allardyce’s team were beaten 4-0 at the Hawthorns.

Grant joined the Baggies from Huddersfield in October in a deal that could eventually be worth a reported £15million.

He has made 12 appearances and scored one goal – in the 1-1 draw at Brighton shortly after his arrival at the club.

