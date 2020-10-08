West Brom striker Jamie Soule joins Lincoln on loan

By Dylan Terry
19:39pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Lincoln have signed striker Jamie Soule on a short-term loan from West Brom.

The 19-year-old signed a new three-year deal with the Baggies in 2019 and scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

The Imps have been on the look-out for a new forward after fellow West Brom loanee Callum Morton was ruled out for up to two months with a shoulder injury.

Soule is available to feature in Lincoln’s EFL Trophy tie against Mansfield on Tuesday evening.

