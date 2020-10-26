West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi joins Saudi Professional League side Al-Ittihad

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa – Sky Bet Championship – The Hawthorns - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:23am, Mon 26 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi has joined Saudi Professional League side Al-Ittihad.

Hegazi has moved to the eight-time Saudi champions on loan, with a permanent transfer agreed for next summer.

The 29-year-old centre-half joined West Brom from Egyptian outfit El Ahly in July 2017 and made 104 appearances for the Baggies, scoring four goals.

Hegazi made 14 starts in the Sky Bet Championship last season as Albion were promoted to the Premier League.

“The club would like to thank Ahmed for his contribution over the last three seasons and wishes him, and his family, all the very best in the future,” West Brom said on their official website.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

West Brom

PA