Wealdstone win again after Danny Parish hat-trick
22:17pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Danny Parish hit a hat-trick on his full debut as Wealdstone posted a 3-2 win at King’s Lynn in the National League.
Wealdstone took the lead in the sixth minute when Parish tapped the ball home following a fine run and cross from Dennon Lewis.
King’s Lynn debutant Kairo Mitchell headed in a Sonny Carey cross to level three minutes after the break but Parish nodded home a corner to restore Wealdstone’s lead in the 67th minute.
Mitchell chipped in a exquisite equaliser three minutes later only for Parish to claim his third in the 74th minute on the rebound after his penalty was parried by Archie Mair.
It was a third successive win for Wealdstone while the Linnets have now lost four on the trot.