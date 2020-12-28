Wealdstone game against Boreham Wood called off after positive Covid-19 test

Boreham Wood's National League home game against Wealdstone was postponed
Boreham Wood's National League home game against Wealdstone was postponed (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:31pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wealdstone’s National League game against Boreham Wood on Monday has been postponed after a member of the Stones’ squad tested positive for coronavirus.

A Wealdstone statement read: “Our playing squad will now self isolate in line with Public Health England guidelines, meaning Saturday’s fixture at home to Maidenhead United has also been postponed.”

The game was originally due to be played at Wealdstone, but had been switched to Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wealdstone

PA