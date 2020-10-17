Wealdstone up and running after winning thriller against Wrexham
Wealdstone registered their first win since returning to the National League as they beat Wrexham 4-3 at the Grosvenor Vale Stadium.
Four goals were scored in an incredible seven-minute spell with Charlie Wakefield tapping home to put Wealdstone in front in the 15th minute.
But a Jerome Okimo own goal immediately hauled Wrexham level before Adi Yussuf put the Welsh side ahead in the 18th minute.
Parity was restored once more, though, when Jacob Mendy levelled with a lovely left-footed finish four minutes later.
Wealdstone moved back in front in the 57th minute as Alex Dyer’s free-kick evaded everyone and went in via the far post.
Michee Efete made it 4-2 in the 63rd minute as he headed in Mendy’s corner and despite Yussuf pulling a goal back in the closing stages, Wealdstone celebrated their first win at this level since 1988.