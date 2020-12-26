We were the better side – Chris Beech frustrated as Carlisle surrender 3-0 lead

Chris Beech stressed his Carlisle side deserved more after missing the chance to go top of League Two after surrendering a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Bolton.

Beech’s contract extension at the Cumbria club was announced on Christmas Day, and he was treated to some extra festive cheer as his side went 3-0 up inside 38 minutes.

But Bolton secured a dramatic late draw in treacherous conditions at Brunton Park following goals from George Thomason, Nathan Delfouneso and Peter Kioso, who was then sent off in stoppage time.

Beech said: “It’s really frustrating, perhaps the player who got the equaliser should have been sent off, but these are the decisions that don’t seem to be going for us.

“The lads know that they’ve made enough really good chances in both halves to have been out of sight. Even when they equalised we could still have won it.

“We were the better side over the 90 minutes but you don’t always get what you deserve in this game, as we know all too well.

“It was a gritty display, but it could have been so much better. We’ll learn from the good things and we’ll get ready to go again for Harrogate on Tuesday.

“That was always going to be a difficult day with the weather conditions and the wind.

“Credit to the lads because they handled it well, apart from that closing five minutes or so.”

Aaron Hayden, Lewis Alessandra and Omari Patrick put the hosts well on their way in the first half.

But Thomason pulled one back on the stroke of half-time before late goals from Delfouneso and Kioso clinched a battling point.

Thomason almost stole it when he hit the post at 3-3 before Kioso was sent off deep in stoppage time for a foul on Josh Kayode.

Jon Mellish then hit the post for the hosts with the last kick of a thrilling encounter.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt admitted he had “mixed emotions” after seeing his inspired side come from behind for a share of the spoils.

He said: “We’ve got mixed emotions after that. It was a crazy finish, absolutely crazy.

“We prepared and I spoke in the week about what type of team they were.

“We turn up and there are gale force winds, heavy rain and everything conducive for playing for set-plays.

“But we just didn’t stand up to it well enough first half, we didn’t do the ugly stuff well enough.

“We want to be a good team and we want to play football but there are times when you just can’t do that.

“You have to get up the pitch and play for second balls and we just don’t do that well enough at times.

“We concede one and then it’s two and three and you think it’s game over.”