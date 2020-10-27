Wayne Rooney still sitting it out for Derby
Wayne Rooney will miss Derby’s home game against Cardiff as he continues to self-isolate under Covid-19 protocols.
Rooney, sidelined for Derby’s last two matches, is scheduled to return to the club on Friday and could be included in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.
Boss Phillip Cocu has no new injury worries following last Friday’s home draw against Nottingham Forest.
Midfielder Louie Sibley (hamstring) is hoping to get more minutes after stepping off the bench against Forest, but Jordon Ibe and Krystian Bielik (knee) are still not ready.
Cardiff pair Lee Tomlin and Joe Bennett (hamstring) both hope to return to the squad following lay-offs.
Forward Tomlin had been struggling to regain full fitness before his suspension at the beginning of the month and defender Bennett has also missed the last three matches.
Defender Jordi Osei-Tutu will be assessed after he was forced out of last week’s home draw against Middlesbrough with a hamstring problem.
Harry Wilson, on a season-long loan from Liverpool, will face one of his former clubs, while on-loan Leicester defender Filip Benkovic is still not ready to make his first appearance for the club.