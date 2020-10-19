Wayne Rooney ‘angry and disappointed’ to self-isolate after negative test

Wayne Rooney could miss three Derby matches despite returning a negative Covid-19 test result
By NewsChain Sport
13:16pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
Wayne Rooney has returned a negative coronavirus test, but is “angry and disappointed” that he will miss out on the next few Derby matches due to self-isolation.

The former England captain – now player-coach at Derby – was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: “Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial.”

The Sun newspaper had reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after infected entrepreneur Josh Bardsley visited him at his luxury mansion on Thursday to give him a watch, having been already contacted by Test and Trace personnel and should have been self-isolating.

Bardsley, 21, later returned a positive test.

Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns connected with Bardsley and played in Derby’s 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit on Friday evening.

