Wayne Hatswell feels draw at Crawley was a missed opportunity for Newport

Newport assistant manager Wayne Hatswell had no doubt it was a case of two points dropped after the Exiles run without a victory was extended to four games by a 1-1 draw at Crawley

County made the perfect start when Ryan Haynes gave them the league with a beautifully taken strike after only five minutes.

But Crawley took a share of the spoils thanks to Mickey Demetriou’s own goal in the 32nd minute.

The Reds were forced to fight a desperate rearguard action after midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia received a straight red card just before the hour mark.

Newport enjoyed plenty of possession but could not conjure up a winner, Haynes going closest by firing just over late on.

Hatswell was disappointed that a lack of finishing cost his side, and said:”We just couldn’t find the cutting edge. It was two points dropped.

“The mix-up for the own goal wasn’t great with Crawley putting a 45-yard ball over the top of us.

“The own goal gave them a lift and something to cling onto. Crawley didn’t have a shot on goal, and although we made changes to get the goal it didn’t happen.”

Newport were forced into making a goalkeeping change just before the interval when Nick Townsend was forced off injured, but his replacement Tom King had little to do.

Hatswell added: “On another day we could have won a game like this 4-1, but we’ve done a lot of travelling and now need to be ready for two big home games against Exeter and Southend.”

Newport boss Michael Flynn had warned of the danger of top scorer Max Watters, who went into the game having scored 16 goals in 17 appearances.

Several Championship clubs are keeping tabs on Watters, Barnsley already having had a bid rejected, and the former Doncaster man only lasted 45 minutes against Newport.

Hatswell said of the challenge ahead: “We are taking every game as it comes.”

Crawley head coach John Yems made a return to the touchline after missing four games through illness and he watched the second half from the main stand after starting the match in the dugout.

His assistant Lee Bradbury said this was only as a precaution and Yems will be present at Forest Green next Tuesday.

Bradbury said: “John just felt a bit tired and decided to watch the rest of the game from the stand.”

The club have stated that Yems, 61, has not been suffering from coronavirus, and Bradbury added: “It is a virus. John knows what it is but cannot pronounce it.”

Bradbury confirmed that Crawley plan to appeal into the sending off of midfielder Allarakhia and said:” We will definitely appeal. It was never a red card. We felt the Newport player (Liam Shepard) made a meal of it.”

Crawley are now unbeaten in six league games and Bradbury felt his men would have gone flat out to defeat the leaders but for the sending off.

He said: “We are disappointed not to have beaten the top of the table side. But for the red card, I felt we could have won.

“We are on a decent run of unbeaten games but need to turn more of them into wins.

“Newport are a good side and we are disappointed that we didn’t have 11 men at them for 90 minutes.

“Our defence was excellent and I was pleased at the way we nullified them. ”

Crawley have only lost one league game at home in the last 13 months and Bradbury feels this is testament to how far the club is progressing.

He added:”They are all difficult games at the moment and for us to welcome George Francomb and Jake Hesketh back from injury for this game was very important. They will be playing their part.”