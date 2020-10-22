Watford trio set to miss Bournemouth clash
Watford are likely to be missing a trio of key players once again when they host Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship.
Striker Troy Deeney has been unavailable since the Luton fixture in late September and remains sidelined with a knee issue.
Andre Gray has made progress since suffering a hamstring issue late last season and may find the fixture comes too soon for his return.
Midfielder Will Hughes is also closing in on a comeback after a minor pre-season operation but is unlikely to be risked.
Bournemouth could be boosted by the return of three players.
Norway striker Josh King has been struggling with a dead leg but should be fit to feature.
Defender Lloyd Kelly has been recovering from a hamstring strain and may be in contention again.
David Brooks pulled out of the Wales squad for their recent matches due to injury and he will be assessed.